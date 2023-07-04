Xiaomi 14 to Be One of the First to Feature the Fastest Android Chipset

As the Xiaomi 13 series has already made its global debut, it’s now time to shift our focus towards the next generation of flagship smartphones from Xiaomi.

Thanks to tipster Digital Chat Station, we now have some initial specifications for the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series, including details about the chipsets, batteries, and charging speeds.

Expected to be launched in November, the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Xiaomi is anticipated to be among the first smartphone brands to introduce devices featuring this new chipset.

Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship SoC will be officially announced at a dedicated event in Maui, Hawaii, scheduled for late October.

The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is anticipated to introduce a new architecture with a 1+5+2 core configuration. This will include a Cortex-X4 prime core, along with 5 Cortex-A720 cores and 2 Cortex-A520 cores. On the GPU side, it is expected to incorporate the Adreno 750, which will deliver significant performance improvements.

In terms of battery and charging capabilities, the Xiaomi 14 is rumored to be equipped with a 4,860 mAh battery. It will support fast wired charging at 90W and wireless charging at 50W. This is a significant upgrade from Xiaomi 13’s 67W wired charging, but the battery size has only increased by 360 mAh.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 14 Pro is expected to feature a 5,000 mAh battery. It will offer 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. This battery is only 180 mAh bigger than last year.

We will get to know more once the launch date draws near, so stay tuned.