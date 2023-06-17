Xiaomi Redmi 12 Launched With 90Hz Screen and 50MP Camera for $153

The recently announced Redmi 12 from Xiaomi has made its debut, succeeding last year’s Redmi 11 model. Currently, it is available for purchase in Thailand but is yet to launch in other regions including Pakistan.

The Redmi 12 boasts a 6.79-inch LCD with 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It features an 8MP front-facing camera nestled within a punch-hole cutout, while the rear houses a 50MP main camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Powering the device is MediaTek’s Helio G88 chipset, supported by either 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM, and offers storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB. Furthermore, the storage can be expanded using the microSD card slot.

On the software front, the Redmi 12 is equipped with MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports up to 18W charging. It also includes convenient features such as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack, and an IP53 rating for splash protection.

ALSO READ Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is Launching in October

The Redmi 12 is available in three color options: Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Polar Silver. In Thailand, the pricing for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant starts at $153. As per previous rumors, the estimated cost of the Redmi 12 in Europe is €199.

Redmi 12 Specifications