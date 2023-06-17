Xiaomi Launches Smart Security Camera With Night Vision and Intercom

In September of last year, Xiaomi introduced the Outdoor Camera AW300 in its domestic market, China. Now, the company has expanded the security camera’s availability to the global market, starting with Europe.

Designed specifically for outdoor use, the Xiaomi Outdoor Camera AW300 offers a wealth of features for robust security. It is equipped with two powerful white lights and two infrared lights, enabling intelligent full-color night vision. Whenever motion is detected, the camera automatically activates the white lights.

The camera can also promptly send notifications to the user’s mobile phone whenever it detects changes in the captured image or detects movement within the defined electronic fence area. It can even discern the movement of electric vehicles and cars.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Redmi 12 Launched With 90Hz Screen and 50MP Camera for $153

In the event of an intrusion within the electronically fenced area, the camera can activate an audible alarm accompanied by high-frequency light flashing, enhancing security measures.

With built-in high-power speakers and high-fidelity microphones, the camera facilitates effective two-way audio communication. Its 7-meter far-field pickup range enables real-time voice intercom.

Through the user-friendly MIJIA app, individuals can conveniently monitor multiple camera feeds simultaneously, supporting up to four channels at once, offering expanded surveillance capabilities.

The Xiaomi Outdoor Camera AW300 is now accessible in France and Germany, starting at an initial sales price of €59.99. However, the price will soon adjust to €69.99.