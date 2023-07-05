Another Dead Body Found Under One of Islamabad’s Main Bridges

Street crimes such as homicide, abuse, assault, and theft have become perilously common in Islamabad in recent months.

As per the latest update, the authorities found the dead body of an unidentified individual lying under a bridge on Ibn-e-Sina Road near G10/3.

A Facebook video shows a number of emergency vehicles standing by the bridge on the road, with the police and administration personnel assessing the possible crime scene. This is a developing story as the authorities are yet to identify the dead body and bring the alleged murderers to justice.

This is possibly the second murder incident discovered in Islamabad within two weeks. On June 23, 2023, the corpse of a brutally slain man was found on a green belt on Srinagar Highway.

اسلام آباد: سرینگر ہائی وے کے گرین بیلٹ سے ایک نامعلوم شخص کی لاش ملی ہے۔ @aliimumtaz pic.twitter.com/VFFafUaL7P — Islamabad Updates (@IslamabadViews) June 23, 2023

In a Twitter video, the user claimed that someone had killed the man and tossed his dead body by the roadside. The video showed a number of cars standing by the green belt on Srinagar highway, with the authorities clearing the area in the background.

People have, once again, expressed concern and called for immediate police intervention.