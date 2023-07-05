Ishaq Dar Updates US Ambassador on IMF Deal

Donald Blome, Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar today.

Dar warmly greeted the US envoy and appreciated the deep-rooted historic and durable bilateral relations with the United States on economic and trade fronts.

The finance minister also updated the ambassador about successfully reaching the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and communicated about the economic policies and priorities of the government in order to set the economy on the path from stability to growth.

Blome expressed confidence in the policies and programs of the government for bringing economic sustainability in the country. He also extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment, and trade relations between the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views about areas of common interest and how the existing bilateral relations between the two countries can be enhanced further.

The finance minister appreciated the support and cooperation of the US and reiterated the desire of the government to further deepen bilateral economic and trade ties with the US.