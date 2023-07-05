IMF Sees Pakistan’s Gross Financing Needs At $91.5 Billion Till FY2025-26

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 5, 2023 | 12:06 pm

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected Pakistan’s gross external financing needs at $91.5 billion over a period of 3 years till the financial year 2025-26.

According to data gathered by the IMF staff and Pakistani authorities under the $3 billion Standby Arrangement, the gross financing needs for the next three years is $91.53 billion, while the current account deficit (CAD) is expected to be $20.618 billion from 2023-24 to 2025-26.

ALSO READ

In FY24 alone, the cash-strapped nation’s gross financing needs are expected to rise as high as $28.4 billion, with external debt repayments to be in the $22-$23 billion range and an amount of $6.4 billion needed to manage CAD during the period. Also, forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are projected to close at $11.7 billion by the end of FY24.

Consequently, gross financing needs of the country could total $30.6 billion in FY25, while CAD is expected at around $6.75 billion and SBP reserves at $12.67 billion during the period.

Finally in FY26, the funding requirement would be $32.5 billion while foreign exchange reserves held by SBP are expected to clock in at $13.8 billion by the end of that year.

ALSO READ

The country’s imports are projected at $64.109 billion in FY24 (current), $64.9 billion in FY25, and $71.115 billion in FY26. Meanwhile, exports are expected to be $30.8 billion in FY24, $31.14 billion in FY25, and $35.8 billion in FY26.

ProPK Staff

lens

Hilarious Tweets That Perfectly Sum up Parenthood
Read more in lens

proproperty

Lahore to Get New Government Officers’ Residence Despite Constitutional Concerns
Read more in proproperty
close
>