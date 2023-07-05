Lahore Gets Submerged as Monsoon Rain Breaks 30-Year Record

Torrential monsoon rain has broken a 30-year-old record in Lahore. According to the latest update, the provincial capital recorded 291 millimeters (mm) of rain in 10 hours.
More than 200 mm of rain was recorded in more than a dozen areas across the city. Resultantly, various roads and pathways across the provincial capital are underwater.
The areas that saw the most rainfall are as follows:
|S. No.
|Areas
|1st Spell (mm)
|2nd Spell (mm)
|Total (mm)
|1
|Lakshmi Chowk
|178
|113
|291
|2
|Nishter Town Director Office
|180
|97
|277
|3
|Qurtaba Chowk
|177
|93
|270
|4
|Gulshan-e-Ravi
|136
|132
|268
|5
|Pani Wala Talab
|159
|109
|268
The city administration and Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) is on high alert to eliminate the issue.
Earlier this year, the maximum rainfall in Lahore was 256 mm on June 26 while in 2022, Lahore recorded 238 mm of rainfall. In 2018, Lahore recorded 288 mm of rainfall, the second-highest figure until this year.
According to Lahore Commissioner, the provincial capital hasn’t seen this much rain in the last 3 decades. As a result, all low-lying areas have been submerged in several inches of water.
Managing Director of WASA Ghufran Ahmad has ensured that the water will be cleared once the rain stops.