Islamabad to Get a New 7-Kilometer Scenic Road to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The federal government has decided to connect Islamabad and Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) via a 7-km Alexander Road in the Margalla Hills at a cost of Rs. 600 million. This road project will be funded by a Rs. 20 billion rural development package and finished in four months.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will oversee this project within the federal capital boundary near Kenthla Well. KP will build the rest and merge both roads to create the shortest route from Islamabad to Haripur.

The expansion and rehabilitation of this route will boost tourism in nearby areas such as Shah Allah Ditta. The road will also have tourist parking, as well as a park for travelers to relax and enjoy.

An official told the media that this project will benefit 36 areas with an estimated population of 200,000 people. These include Muslim Colony (Bari Imam), Nur Pur Shahan, Malpur, Shahdara, Mandla, Kot Hathial, Bani Gala, Lakhawal, Phul Garan, Ghora Baz, Tumair and Lehtrar Road.

Although environmentalists have raised concerns about this road, saying that the construction will damage the natural habitat of various plants and animals, the government has decided to move ahead with the project despite the objections.