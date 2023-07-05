Office Boy Wins Rs. 7.5 Crore in UAE Through a Bottle of Water

An office boy named Mekgh, residing in Abu Dhabi for the last eight years, has become a millionaire after purchasing a bottle of Mahzooz water just before the live draw on Saturday.

Mekgh, who has won AED 1 million (PKR 7.5 crore), could not check the results by himself because he was busy running errands. However, one of his friends phoned him and told him about hitting the jackpot.

Initially skeptical, he verified the news by checking Mahzooz’s account and watching the draw video on YouTube, in which he saw his name and raffle ID number.

The Nepali expat is now among the few Nepali millionaires winning the Mahzooz lottery. The first of them was Bharat who bagged AED 10 million last year, followed by Padam, who won AED 20 million, and Surya, who won AED 1 million this year.

With his million-dirham victory, the 45-year-old father of two plans to secure his children’s future, build a home, and start a small business in his home country.

To participate in the Mahzooz draw, one can buy a bottle of Mahzooz water for only AED 35. This makes a person eligible to enter the weekly draw held on Saturdays, with a chance of winning the highest prize of AED 20 million and another prize of AED 1 million.

Mahzooz distributed AED 475,500 in prize money in the latest draw among 1,119 participants.