Senior Bureaucrat Allegedly Raped a Woman After Promising Marriage

In a shocking turn of events, an Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) has been arrested in Mianwali on charges of raping a woman. The incident took place in Highway Colony, as reported by the police.

According to the victim, the ADC exploited her under the false promise of marriage. The woman, a resident of Lahore, approached the police and shared her harrowing experience.

ALSO READ FIA Unearths Huge National Bank Pension Fraud

Swift action was taken by law enforcement, who promptly registered a case against the accused ADC. He has now been taken into custody and transferred to the City Police Station, where further investigation will be conducted.

The arrest has sent shockwaves throughout the community, emphasizing the urgent need for accountability and protection of individual rights, regardless of societal status. As the legal process unfolds, hopes are high for justice to be served and for the victim to find closure.