FIA Unearths Huge National Bank Pension Fraud

A huge fraud has surfaced in the monthly pension of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) pensioners, well-informed sources told ProPakistani.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has directed the group chief audit and group chief FCG NBP to not only furnish the fraudulent records but also make sure the presence of 22 officials including AVP Riffat Noreen, AVP/Manager M. Asghar, Afroz Tabassum, Arshad Iqbal Khan, Kanwal Munawwar, Faisal Samad, Arshad Aziz, Faisal Qadeer shah, Rashid Ali Khan, Muzammil Shah, Noman Kazi, Mansoor Raza, Syed Muhammad Farukh Shahid, Ayub Khan, Shah Muhammad Ehsan, Bina Kanwal, Mustafa Khurram, Azhar ul Islam, Salman Talat, Khursheed Khan, Abbas ali hatim, Syed imran Ghani and Riazuddin on July 5, 2023, relating to the issuance of alleged pay orders.

FIA in its letter, a copy that is available with ProPakistani stated that the NBP’s Finance department had issued 8 alleged pay orders worth millions but the bank is not providing the inquiry report.

The Executive staff of NBP has provided partial records related to the inquiry to FIA against AVP Syeda Riffat Noreen Head of the Pension and Investment (P&I) wing of NBP but to date, the Chief Manager of NBP main branch in Karachi has failed to provide the names of processor, authorisers, approval as well as failed to provide the copies of alleged pay orders along with its enclosures.

FIA has also directed NBP to conduct a complete audit of the Monthly pension of NBP with effect from January 2015 onward with a certificate of clearance that there is no corruption found in the monthly pension as well as the provident fund section.

ProPakistani reached out to NBP for their official comment on the matter. Their viewpoint wasn’t received by the time of filing of this report but will be shared as soon as it arrives.