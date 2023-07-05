Telcos Should Be Heavily Fined for Not Improving Service Quality: IT Minister

Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday demanded heavier fines for telecom companies that fail to improve their quality of service.

While briefing the National Assembly Committee on IT & Telecom in Islamabad, the minister said telcos must change their attitude to improve services. He sought bigger fines for operators who are unable to take the right steps in this regard.

ALSO READ Govt Drops Important Pakistan Software Export Board and NTC Projects Due to Lack of Funds

Later in a conversation with reporters, Haque said MoITT was working on social media rules on priority and the framework had reached the final stage. Relevant regulations for this purpose will soon be shared with the federal cabinet for approval, he added.

Regarding a query on the prevalence of anti-state and blasphemous content on social media, the minister said efforts were underway to block such content.

When pressed further on the subject, the minister remarked everyone has the right to speak freely but within the boundaries of the rules and Constitution of Pakistan.