Women Steal Millions in Gold From Jhelum Using a Child

A robbery took place in the bustling Sohawa Bazaar of Jhelum district on Wednesday. A cunning group of women managed to deceive a goldsmith, making off with a staggering amount of gold worth millions. What makes this incident alarming is the involvement of a child, as captured in the CCTV footage.

According to the official police statement, the three women entered the jewelry shop under the guise of ordinary customers. Employing their charm and conversational skills, they engaged the unsuspecting shopkeeper, creating a perfect distraction.

As the shopkeeper’s attention was diverted, one of the women seized the opportunity and, aided by the child, executed the theft. It was only after their hasty exit that the bewildered shopkeeper realized the gravity of the situation and discovered the missing gold.

With CCTV footage, the police authorities are working to identify and apprehend the woman who played a central role in this brazen robbery. Their efforts to bring the culprits to justice are underway, ensuring that such criminal acts do not go unpunished.