FIA Arrests Multiple Pakistanis for Illegally Working in Israel

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has carried out a major operation and arrested five out of eight Pakistanis from Mirpur Khas. These individuals were involved in illegally migrating to Israel and working there for several years.

According to the details, the eight Pakistanis, originally from Mirpur Khas, managed to reach Israel through different countries like Turkey, Kenya, and Sri Lanka.

ایف آئی اے کرائم سرکل میرپور خاص کی بڑی کارروائی

اسرائیل میں ملازمت اختیار کرنے والے 5 پاکستانی ملزمان گرفتار۔ملزمان تل ابیب میں بطور ہیلپر اور کار واشر ملازمت کرتے رہے۔

ملزمان نے اسرائیلی ایجنٹ کے ذریعے انٹری حاصل کی۔ملزمان نے اسرائیلی ایجنٹ کو فی کس 3 سے 4 لاکھ روپے ادا کئے۔ pic.twitter.com/RRZbB6FrlM — Federal Investigation Agency – FIA (@FIA_Agency) July 5, 2023

They entered Israel with the help of an Israeli agent, using a European visa obtained through Jordan. Each of them paid a sum of Rs. 300,000 to Rs. 400,000 for this assistance.

The FIA’s Crime Circle has registered five cases against them, charging them with violations of the Passport Act of 1974 and the Emigration Ordinance of 1979. Efforts are currently being made to arrest the remaining suspects involved in the illegal work in the apartheid state.

The individuals who have been arrested are Noman Siddiqui, Kamil Noor, Kamran Siddiqui, Mohammad Zeeshan, and Mohammad Anwer. They had been working as helpers and car washers in Tel Aviv for approximately four to seven years. They regularly sent money back to their families in Pakistan through Western Union.

When these suspects visited Pakistan, they would take connecting flights from Jordan and Dubai to reach Jinnah International Airport Karachi.