Apple Car Launch Won’t Happen Until 2026: Analyst

Apple will enter the car industry soon. Daniel Ives, the Managing Director of Wedbush Securities and a tech-focused equities analyst, told CNBC that the tech giant may enter the vehicle industry in 2026.

The report highlights Apple’s strategy to enter the market, saying that the development is ‘incremental’ in nature rather than ‘revolutionary’. According to Ives, the same strategies have let the corporation survive strong competition and capture the market with each new product.

Last December, rumors began about a 2024 release of the Apple Car. However, the unrealistic aim of Level 5 completely autonomous driving delayed the timeline by two years. Now, the company is working on semi-autonomous driving tech, which is believed to be better than most of its competitors.

Apple has discreetly acquired automobile patents, indicating its ambition to compete. It is new to the auto sector, but its computer and hardware competence could make it a fierce competitor, even to the likes of Tesla.

On its debut, the Apple Car will be greeted by competitors from Sony, Huawei, Xiaomi, and other tech companies turned-carmakers. Although, Ives predicts that the long-anticipated rivalry will have to wait until 2026.