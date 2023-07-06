UAE Issues Guidelines for Renewing Emirates ID

UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Ports Security (ICP) has released guidelines for issuing and renewing Emirates ID and residency permits.

Taking to Twitter, ICP shared a video outlining the steps for issuing the above two documents.

Below are the steps that applicants are required to follow on ICP’s app or website to complete the renewal and issuance process:

Create an account with UAE Pass or sign in to the smart services if you have already registered.

Select residence permit and Emirates ID issuance service.

Submit the applicant, verify and edit the data, and pay the fees.

A certified courier will deliver your Emirates ID.

It is important to mention here that the Emirates ID, as per the UAE government’s approval, acts as the residency permit and you can use it as an alternative for getting the residency visa on your passport.

According to the ICP, applicants must provide valid and accurate information when renewing their Emirates ID.

Applicants need to ensure that the following data is entered correctly during the process:

Emirates ID number and expiry date.

Data on the digital application form.

Personal information like contact number, email ID, along with delivery method.

After the applicant enters the data, ICP will review and validate it as required by the process.