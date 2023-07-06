China’s Top Diplomat Tells South Korea and Japan “You Can Never Become a Westerner By Dying Your Hair Blonde”

China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, has advised Japan and South Korea to stay away from the West and join forces with China to “revitalize Asia.”

Wang, who has previously served as China’s Foreign Minister, gave this statement amid rising tensions between China, Japan, and South Korea, as the two neighboring countries have been strengthening their ties with the United States (US) due to concerns about China’s growing influence.

During a trilateral forum in Qingdao, Wang shared a video message saying, “No matter how blonde you dye your hair, how sharp you shape your nose, you can never become a European or American, you can never become a Westerner,” adding, “We must know where our roots lie.”

He urged the two countries to collaborate with China for mutual prosperity and to revitalize East Asia, Asia as a whole, and the global community.

Wang also addressed the forum’s opening ceremony, highlighting the potential for cooperation among Japan, South Korea, and China.

He called for the promotion of inclusive Asian values, strategic autonomy, regional unity, and stability, resistance against Cold War mentalities, and protection against coercion and hegemony.

China’s President, Xi Jinping, has pursued an assertive foreign policy that has led to tensions with some neighboring countries and the West.

In response, the US, Japan, and South Korea have been working to strengthen alliances and counter China’s influence in the Pacific.

ALSO READ Xiaomi’s First Electric Car is Nearing its Global Launch

The trilateral ties between Japan, South Korea, and the United States are also reinforced by shared security concerns regarding North Korea. The three countries have conducted joint military drills to enhance coordination in addressing the increasing missile threats from North Korea. Joint statements on tensions in the Taiwan Strait have further solidified their cooperation, although these statements have drawn criticism from China.

In his speech, Wang indirectly criticized US, accusing “certain major powers outside the region” of exaggerating ideological differences to create conflicts for their own geopolitical interests. He warned that such trends would disrupt trilateral cooperation and escalate tension in the region.

South Korean Foreign Minister, Park Jin, and Japanese Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, participated in the event through video links, as reported by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.