FIA to Investigate Poor Arrangements for Hajj 2023

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch an investigation into the inadequate arrangements for the Hajj pilgrimage carried out in 2023.

During a committee meeting chaired by MNA Noor Alam Khan, the audit objections of the Ministry of Religious Affairs were discussed, highlighting the issue of subpar Hajj arrangements.

Unfortunately, the Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs was absent from the meeting, which caused dissatisfaction among the PAC members. A junior officer from the ministry informed the committee that the secretary was absent due to illness.

The PAC chairman expressed his frustration, questioning whether the secretary was bedridden or in the intensive care unit, preventing his attendance. He emphasized that the poor arrangements for Hajj had caused difficulties for the pilgrims.

Noor Alam Khan compared the current management to the time of former Minister for Religious Affairs, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, stating that the Hajj arrangements were much better during his tenure.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor had passed away in a road accident during Ramadan, and his party fellow, Senator Talha Mehmood, assumed the additional portfolio.

The chairman asserted that public funds were misused under the pretext of Hajj arrangements and directed the FIA to initiate an investigation into the matter.

In addition to the Hajj arrangements, the committee also addressed the NADRA data leak scandal. They instructed the Ministry of Interior to launch a joint investigation into the case.

The PAC chairman recommended the formation of a joint team involving the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, FIA, and Military Intelligence to conduct a thorough probe.