Thursday was the Hottest Day on Earth in Thousands of Years [Again]

Thursday, 6 July was an unprecedented day in global climate history as the Earth experienced its hottest day ever recorded, with temperatures soaring to 17.2 degrees Celsius on average.

This came after a series of record-breaking heatwaves earlier in the week, starting on Monday and continuing through Tuesday and Wednesday. Scientists attribute this prolonged period of sweltering heat to a combination of human-induced climate change and the influence of El Niño, a weather pattern that intensifies global warming effects.

ALSO READ World’s Largest Cruise Ship Completes Trial Rounds

The University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, which collects data from satellite, ship, and buoy observations, registered the extraordinary temperatures. The average global temperature on 3 July reached 17.01 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record set in August 2016 during an El Niño event.

The scorching heat persisted over the next two days, with temperatures peaking at 17.18 degrees Celsius (62.92 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 4th and 5th.

Although data for this specific record-breaking period only dates back to 1979, similar findings from earlier periods confirm the severity of the situation. The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, which has data since 1940, also reported record-breaking temperatures this week.

Furthermore, historical evidence obtained from tree ring and ice core data suggests that these temperatures may be the highest in thousands of years.

ALSO READ Tuesday Was The Hottest Day on Earth Since 1979

Climate scientists emphasize that urgent action is needed to address this escalating crisis. With greenhouse gas emissions continuing to rise, the likelihood of more frequent temperature records being shattered in the future is high. If no immediate measures are taken to reduce emissions, experts predict an alarming escalation in temperatures over the next six weeks.