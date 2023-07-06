Tuesday Was The Hottest Day on Earth Since 1979

Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 became the hottest day on Earth since 1979, with the global average temperature reaching an alarming 17.18 degrees Celsius, according to data provided by the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction. This has raised concerns among scientists regarding the escalating impact of climate change.

The scorching heat wave was fueled by a combination of factors including the intensification of climate change, the resurgence of the El Niño weather pattern, and the commencement of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

Some experts even speculate that July 4 may be one of the hottest days on Earth in the past 125,000 years, underlining the gravity of the situation. To calculate Tuesday’s global average temperature, a sophisticated modeling system was employed, incorporating data from diverse sources such as weather stations, ships, ocean buoys, and satellites.

Tuesday’s temperature surpasses the previous record established just a day prior when the global average temperature climbed to 17.01 degrees Celsius. Preceding that, the highest recorded average temperature in history was documented on 14 August 2016, during the preceding El Niño cycle, registering at 16.92 degrees Celsius.

Experts issue a stern warning that if carbon emissions are not lowered, global temperatures will continue to rise.

This scorching heat wave emphasizes the urgent need for concerted global action to address carbon emissions and mitigate the consequences of climate change. Failure to take appropriate action will likely result in more extreme weather events and escalating temperatures, posing significant challenges to humanity and the planet at large.