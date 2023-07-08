Pak Suzuki Extends Production Shutdown For Third Time in Two Weeks

Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) has extended the shutdown of its car and motorcycle plants until 19 July.
This decision comes as a result of an ongoing shortage of parts and accessories. The company sent a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday to inform them of this extension.
Initially, the plants were shut down from 22 June to 8 July. However, on 27 June, PSMCL announced that the closure would be extended until 15 July. Now, they have decided to further prolong the shutdown until 19 July due to the persistent shortage.
In a similar vein, Sitara Peroxide Ltd (SPL), a chemical company, has also made an announcement regarding its suspension of production activities.
SPL will be temporarily suspending their production with immediate effect. The move is a result of the unavailability of raw materials and chemicals required for their operations.