Pak Suzuki Extends Production Shutdown For Third Time in Two Weeks

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jul 8, 2023 | 11:45 am

Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) has extended the shutdown of its car and motorcycle plants until 19 July. 

This decision comes as a result of an ongoing shortage of parts and accessories. The company sent a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday to inform them of this extension.

Initially, the plants were shut down from 22 June to 8 July. However, on 27 June, PSMCL announced that the closure would be extended until 15 July. Now, they have decided to further prolong the shutdown until 19 July due to the persistent shortage.

In a similar vein, Sitara Peroxide Ltd (SPL), a chemical company, has also made an announcement regarding its suspension of production activities.

SPL will be temporarily suspending their production with immediate effect. The move is a result of the unavailability of raw materials and chemicals required for their operations.


