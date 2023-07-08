Pakistani Bodybuilders Bag Three Medals at South Asian Bodybuilding Championship

Pakistani bodybuilders excelled at South Asian Championship in Maldives, winning a gold and two bronze medals.

In a display of extraordinary strength and prowess, Pakistan’s bodybuilding contingent has emerged triumphant at the South Asian Bodybuilding Championship held in Maldives. The talented Pakistani athletes showcased their skills and left an indelible mark on the competition.

Leading the charge was the remarkable Shahzad Qureshi, who clinched the gold medal in a highly competitive weight category, outshining his Indian counterparts. Notably, this victory marked Qureshi’s second consecutive gold medal at the prestigious event, firmly establishing him as a force to be reckoned with in the bodybuilding world.

Additionally, Ibrahim Khan and Shahidullah contributed to Pakistan’s success by securing bronze medals in the junior weightlifting category and the seventy-kilogram category, respectively. Their stellar performances further solidified Pakistan’s presence on the championship podium.

The event witnessed a moment of immense national pride as the strains of Pakistan’s national anthem resonated through the air, accompanied by the proud display of the green crescent flag. Such moments served as a testament to the dedication and hard work exhibited by these remarkable athletes.

Sohail Anwar, the Secretary of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, commended the triumphant bodybuilders for their outstanding achievements, recognizing their unwavering commitment and perseverance in the face of stiff competition. Furthermore, the presence of Pakistan’s High Commissioner and Minister of Sports in Maldives demonstrated support for the athletes.

The remarkable success of Pakistan’s bodybuilding contingent at the South Asian Championship not only highlights the individual accomplishments of these talented athletes but also serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring bodybuilders across the nation. It reaffirms Pakistan’s growing prominence in the international bodybuilding arena and underscores the country’s commitment to fostering excellence in sports.