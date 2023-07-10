British Airline Leaves 19 Passengers Behind to Reduce Weight

In a rather unusual incident EasyJet, a British airline, had to leave 19 passengers behind on the runway. This was due to an unforeseen issue with the plane’s weight, rendering it too heavy to take off.

International news sources reported that the delayed flight from Arrecife Airport in Lanzarote to Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport was not only caused by the weight problem but also exacerbated by adverse weather.

Scheduled to depart at 9:45 pm, the EasyJet flight experienced a delay of two hours, finally taking off from Lanzarote around 11:30 pm. To address the weight issue, the airline requested volunteers among passengers who were willing to forego their travel on this particular flight.

During the ordeal, a passenger aboard the plane captured a video of the pilot explaining the situation. The pilot mentioned that the aircraft was carrying a large number of passengers, which contributed to its excessive weight. The combination of a short runway and unfavorable winds at the time made it impossible for the plane to safely take off under the prevailing conditions in Lanzarote.

The pilot proposed reducing the weight by asking for up to 20 volunteers to relinquish their seats in exchange for a compensation of €500 each. The passengers were dissatisfied with the offer and expressed their disappointment with the airline’s lack of foresight in managing the situation. In the end, 19 individuals made the decision to remain at the airport.