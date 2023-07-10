Emirates to Hire Cabin Crew in Islamabad and Karachi Next Month

One of the leading airlines in the world, Emirates, will conduct a recruitment drive in two major Pakistani cities, Karachi and Islamabad, to hire cabin crew as part of the airline’s plans to increase its workforce.
The recruitment is being undertaken by the Emirates Group, the parent company of the Dubai-based airline. Regarding the hiring, Emirates will conduct “invite only” interviews in the two Pakistani cities. They will be held on 2 August in Karachi and 30 August in Islamabad.
Interested candidates must apply on Emirates Group’s website to be shortlisted for the interviews. After applying, candidates will receive an email containing the location and time for the interview.
The airline is also conducting open days in various cities around the world. On open days, candidates do not have to submit any application to participate. Below is the table showing different cities where the Emirate Group is searching for skilled and talented individuals to fill up its vacancies.
|Date
|City
|Country
|10 July
|Tunis
|Tunisia
|11 July
|Beirut
|Lebanon
|12 July
|Cape Town
|South Africa
|14 July
|Singapore City
|Singapore
|14 July
|Port Elizabeth
|South Africa
|15 July
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|15 July
|Muscat
|Oman
|16 July
|Sao Paulo
|Brazil
|16 July
|Amman
|Jordan
|16 July
|Durban
|South Africa
|17 July
|Kuala Lumpur
|Malaysia
|18 July
|Johannesburg
|South Africa
|21 July
|Casablanca
|Morocco
|22 July
|Minsk
|Belarus
|22 July
|Kuwait City
|Kuwait
|23 July
|Rabat
|Morocco
|23 July
|Jeddah
|Saudi Arabia
|25 July
|Fez
|Morocco
|25 July
|Riyadh
|Saudi Arabia
|26 July
|Istanbul
|Turkey
|27 July
|Buenos Aires
|Argentina
|27 July
|Tashkent
|Uzbekistan
|28 July
|Algiers
|Algeria
|30 July
|Ankara
|Turkey
|31 July
|Pretoria
|South Africa
|31 July
|Ho Chi Minh City
|Vietnam
|2 August
|Karachi
|Pakistan
|27 August
|Marrakesh
|Morocco
|30 August
|Islamabad
|Pakistan
|30 August
|Bloemfontein
|South Africa
It is pertinent to mention here that interested candidates from Kazakhstan also need to apply online before appearing for an interview in Astana. For Russia, Emirates Group has partnered with Global Vision, to recruit for the vacant positions.
In the 2022-23 fiscal year, Emirates Group recruited 17,160 employees for various positions, taking its total workforce to over 102,000 by the end of March 2023.
The airline has a very diverse and inclusive cabin crew, represented by over 140 nationalities. Its crew also speaks approximately 130 languages.
Eligibility Criteria
- Proficiency in both written and spoken English. Knowledge of additional languages is a plus.
- Applicants must be at least 160 cm tall and capable of reaching a height of 212 cm.
- Candidates must fulfill the employment visa criteria outlined by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
- A minimum of one year of experience in hospitality or customer service is preferred.
- A high school diploma or equivalent qualification is required.
- Visible tattoos must not be present while wearing the uniform.
Salary and Benefits
- Basic monthly salary: AED 4,430.
- Flying pay: AED 63.75 per hour.
- Average flying hours: 80-100 hours per month.
- Average total salary: AED 10,170.
- Accommodation and transport to and from the airport are provided.
For more information, candidates can visit the career section of the Emirates Group’s website.