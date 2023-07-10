Emirates to Hire Cabin Crew in Islamabad and Karachi Next Month

One of the leading airlines in the world, Emirates, will conduct a recruitment drive in two major Pakistani cities, Karachi and Islamabad, to hire cabin crew as part of the airline’s plans to increase its workforce.

The recruitment is being undertaken by the Emirates Group, the parent company of the Dubai-based airline. Regarding the hiring, Emirates will conduct “invite only” interviews in the two Pakistani cities. They will be held on 2 August in Karachi and 30 August in Islamabad.

Interested candidates must apply on Emirates Group’s website to be shortlisted for the interviews. After applying, candidates will receive an email containing the location and time for the interview.

The airline is also conducting open days in various cities around the world. On open days, candidates do not have to submit any application to participate. Below is the table showing different cities where the Emirate Group is searching for skilled and talented individuals to fill up its vacancies.

Date City Country 10 July Tunis Tunisia 11 July Beirut Lebanon 12 July Cape Town South Africa 14 July Singapore City Singapore 14 July Port Elizabeth South Africa 15 July Sao Paulo Brazil 15 July Muscat Oman 16 July Sao Paulo Brazil 16 July Amman Jordan 16 July Durban South Africa 17 July Kuala Lumpur Malaysia 18 July Johannesburg South Africa 21 July Casablanca Morocco 22 July Minsk Belarus 22 July Kuwait City Kuwait 23 July Rabat Morocco 23 July Jeddah Saudi Arabia 25 July Fez Morocco 25 July Riyadh Saudi Arabia 26 July Istanbul Turkey 27 July Buenos Aires Argentina 27 July Tashkent Uzbekistan 28 July Algiers Algeria 30 July Ankara Turkey 31 July Pretoria South Africa 31 July Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam 2 August Karachi Pakistan 27 August Marrakesh Morocco 30 August Islamabad Pakistan 30 August Bloemfontein South Africa

It is pertinent to mention here that interested candidates from Kazakhstan also need to apply online before appearing for an interview in Astana. For Russia, Emirates Group has partnered with Global Vision, to recruit for the vacant positions.

In the 2022-23 fiscal year, Emirates Group recruited 17,160 employees for various positions, taking its total workforce to over 102,000 by the end of March 2023.

The airline has a very diverse and inclusive cabin crew, represented by over 140 nationalities. Its crew also speaks approximately 130 languages.

Eligibility Criteria

Proficiency in both written and spoken English. Knowledge of additional languages is a plus.

Applicants must be at least 160 cm tall and capable of reaching a height of 212 cm.

Candidates must fulfill the employment visa criteria outlined by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A minimum of one year of experience in hospitality or customer service is preferred.

A high school diploma or equivalent qualification is required.

Visible tattoos must not be present while wearing the uniform.

Salary and Benefits

Basic monthly salary: AED 4,430.

Flying pay: AED 63.75 per hour.

Average flying hours: 80-100 hours per month.

Average total salary: AED 10,170.

Accommodation and transport to and from the airport are provided.

For more information, candidates can visit the career section of the Emirates Group’s website.