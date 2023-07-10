House for Sale in Bahria Enclave Islamabad: Discover Your Dream Home

Bahria Enclave Islamabad is an expansive real estate project developed by Bahria Town, one of Pakistan’s leading real estate developers.

If you are looking for a house for sale in Bahria Enclave Islamabad, you have come to the right place. Spanning over 10,000 acres and divided into 16 sectors, Bahria Enclave Islamabad offers a diverse range of residential, commercial, and recreational facilities.

With its well-designed properties, convenient location, abundant amenities, top-notch security, and proximity to essential services, Bahria Enclave Islamabad presents an ideal living, working, and family-friendly environment in the heart of Islamabad.

Residential Properties

Within Bahria Enclave Islamabad, you will find an excellent selection of houses for sale. Whether you are in search of a cozy 5 marla house, a spacious 10 marla house, a grand 1 kanal house, or an expansive 2 kanal house, there is a perfect home waiting for you.

These houses are thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and offer modern amenities to ensure a comfortable and convenient living experience. When it comes to finding a house for sale in Bahria Enclave Islamabad, you will be spoilt for choice.

Commercial Properties

Not only does Bahria Enclave Islamabad offer residential properties, but it also presents excellent opportunities for businesses. If you are an entrepreneur or investor looking for commercial properties, you will find a range of options to suit your needs.

From shops and offices to commercial plots, Bahria Enclave Islamabad provides prime locations with seamless connectivity to the city. Investing in a commercial property here not only facilitates business growth but also offers promising returns on investment.

Recreational Facilities

When you choose to buy a house in Bahria Enclave Islamabad, you gain access to a wealth of recreational facilities. The community boasts a captivating golf course, a thrilling theme park, a refreshing water park, and numerous parks and green spaces.

These recreational amenities create the perfect backdrop for residents to unwind, relax, and indulge in leisure activities. Owning a house in Bahria Enclave Islamabad means having endless opportunities for fun, entertainment, and rejuvenation right at your doorstep.

Here are some parks in Bahria Enclave Islamabad:

Children Park: This is a small park located in Sector A of Bahria Enclave. It is a popular spot for families with young children.

Music Theme Park: This is a unique park located in Sector H of Bahria Enclave. It features a variety of musical instruments, as well as a number of water features.

Ronak Park: This is a large park located in Sector N of Bahria Enclave. It features a number of amenities, including a playground, a jogging track, and a lake.

Jheel Park: This is a waterfront park located in Sector O of Bahria Enclave. It features a number of amenities, including a playground, a jogging track, and a lake.

Bahria Forest Park: This is a large park located in Sector P of Bahria Enclave. It features a number of amenities, including a playground, a jogging track, and a forest.

Location & Accessibility

One of the key advantages of buying a house in Bahria Enclave Islamabad is its strategic location. Situated in Zone IV of Islamabad Capital Territory, the community is well-connected to important areas such as Chak Shahzad, the Park Road, and the Kuri Road. You can easily access Bahria Enclave Islamabad via major routes such as the Islamabad Highway, Kashmir Highway, Lehtar Road, Park Road, and Chak Shahzad. This convenient accessibility makes commuting to and from the project hassle-free for residents.

Medical Facilities

When it comes to healthcare, Bahria Enclave Islamabad ensures that residents have easy access to quality medical facilities.

The community is home to the Bahria Enclave Hospital, Islamabad Diagnostic Centre (IDC), Life Line Family Clinic, Medicare Healthcare, and Darul Sehat Medical Centre, among other healthcare options.

These medical facilities provide comprehensive healthcare services and support to residents, giving them peace of mind knowing that medical assistance is readily available.

Schools

For families with children, education is a top priority. Bahria Enclave Islamabad recognizes this and offers a range of renowned schools in its vicinity.

The Beaconhouse School System, The Thinking School, American Lycetuff School, DNK School, and Farooq-e-Azam Model School are among the educational institutions that provide excellent learning opportunities for students.

When you buy a house in Bahria Enclave Islamabad, you are ensuring access to quality education for your children.

Nearby Societies

Bahria Enclave Islamabad is surrounded by other prominent societies, further enhancing the overall development and accessibility of the area.

Park View City, Islamabad Model Town, Green Enclave, FIA Park Enclave, and Chak Shahzad are some of the neighbouring societies that offer additional amenities and facilities for residents to explore.

Living in Bahria Enclave Islamabad allows you to enjoy the benefits of a vibrant community while being part of a larger network of thriving societies.

Price Trends of Houses for Sale in Bahria Enclave Islamabad

The following table shows the price trends of different-sized houses for sale in Bahria Enclave Islamabad:

Property Size Price Number of Bedrooms 5 Marla House 5 Marla PKR 2.35 Crore 3 10 Marla House 10 Marla PKR 4.5 Crore 3 1 Kanal House 1 Kanal PKR 6.5 Crore 4 2 Kanal Plot 2 Kanal PKR 12 Crore N/A 6 Marla House 6 Marla PKR 3.5 Crore 3 8 Marla House 8 Marla PKR 4.5 Crore 4

Conclusion

If you are in search of a house for sale in Bahria Enclave Islamabad, look no further. This prestigious real estate project offers a wide range of residential properties, commercial opportunities, and recreational facilities.

With its prime location, convenient accessibility, and abundance of amenities, Bahria Enclave Islamabad is the perfect place to find your dream home. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be part of this thriving community.

Explore the houses for sale in Bahria Enclave Islamabad and make your dream a reality.

FAQs

Can I find a house for sale in Bahria Enclave Islamabad within my budget?

Yes, Bahria Enclave Islamabad offers a variety of residential properties in different price ranges to suit various budgets. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly option or a luxurious home, there is a house for sale in Bahria Enclave Islamabad that meets your requirements.

Is Bahria Enclave Islamabad a safe place to live?

Yes, Bahria Enclave Islamabad prioritizes the safety and security of its residents. The community is equipped with a comprehensive security system, including CCTV surveillance, security personnel, and gated entry points.

You can have peace of mind knowing that your house in Bahria Enclave Islamabad is in a secure environment.

