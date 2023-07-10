Nintendo’s Next Big Console May Launch Early Next Year

Recent online information from a reasonably credible source suggests that the highly anticipated successor to the Nintendo Switch may be nearing its release.

According to reports on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, Chinese investment website MoneyDJ predicts that Hongzhun, a metal cases manufacturer, will experience a surge in sales in the latter half of the year. This surge is purportedly attributed to Nintendo’s plans of launching its new console in the first quarter of 2024.

Although the exact nature of the “first quarter” is unspecified, whether referring to the calendar year or fiscal year, this information implies that we may not have to wait much longer to uncover Nintendo’s future plans and the details of their upcoming console.

While it remains uncertain whether the reported release window for the Nintendo Switch successor is accurate, it is worth noting that MoneyDJ previously provided correct information regarding Nintendo Switch production in 2016 when it was still under the codename NX. This track record lends some credibility to the recent revelations.

Taking official statements into consideration, if the Q1 release window is indeed accurate, it likely refers to the first quarter of 2024. In May, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa stated that no new hardware would be released before the end of the current fiscal year, which concludes on March 31st, 2024.

Furthermore, it was confirmed that the console may launch shortly after its announcement. With reports of developers already having access to development kits, an official reveal seems imminent in the near future.