Street Fighter 6 Crosses 1 Million Players Worldwide in Just 3 Days

Street Fighter 6, Capcom’s latest installment in its highly acclaimed fighting game series, was released only three days ago and it has already crossed 1 million players worldwide, the Japanese company announced.

The fighting game managed to achieve a remarkable feat by breaking the concurrent player record on Steam for fighting games, previously held by Dragon Ball FighterZ.

According to data from the Steam Database, Street Fighter 6 reached an all-time peak of over 70,000 concurrent players on the platform during the weekend.

This achievement adds to the series’ cumulative player count, which has now exceeded 50 million players to date. To commemorate this momentous milestone, players can now claim a special in-game item as a token of celebration.

This was announced by the official Japanese Street Fighter account on Twitter.

It is unclear what the free in-game gift is, but it should be revealed soon.

Street Fighter 6 is available worldwide for multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. It will be intriguing to see the sales trajectory of Street Fighter 6 as it progresses and how it fares in comparison to its predecessors in the series.

The standard edition of Street Fighter 6 is available for $59.99 on Steam in Pakistan. The Deluxe Edition costs $84.99 and the Ultimate Edition is going for $104.99, which also brings the Year 1 Ultimate Pass.