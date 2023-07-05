Sony May Launch a Cheaper PlayStation 5 Slim Soon

A standard PlayStation 5 costs $499, at least if you can find it for its original retail price. While we already have a cheaper PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, we might be getting another one soon for the same reduced price.

Court documents from the Microsoft v. FTC trial have disclosed that Sony has plans to unveil a hardware revision of the PlayStation 5 called the PlayStation 5 Slim later this year.

Here is a sample of the said documents.

The documents indicate that the Slim version will be priced at $399.99, the same as the current Digital Edition. Additionally, the documents suggest that Sony is also contemplating the release of a Pro model in the coming years. It will probably cost $599 with some hardware enhancements, but there are no details yet.

Rumors suggest that one notable feature of the alleged PlayStation 5 Slim will be its compatibility with a detachable disc drive. This feature may not be compatible with the current models, according to the same rumors.

Given Sony’s history of releasing slimmed-down revisions for its consoles, it comes as no surprise that a PlayStation 5 Slim hardware revision has been mentioned in the document. Sony has followed this practice since the days of the original PlayStation.

With the release of the new model expected this year, it is reasonable to assume that the Japanese company will soon unveil its design and any distinctive features that differentiate it from the existing models.