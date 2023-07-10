Pakistani Fans Set up Unreal Setting to Enjoy Gripping Ashes Series

The unexpected results and thrilling finishes in the ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia have also captured the attention of cricket fans in Pakistan.

A group of young cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan has created the perfect environment for themselves to watch the famous series and enjoy the purest form of cricket.

ESPNcricinfo, a news website for cricket, recently shared a short video on its social media platforms, showcasing young fans enjoying the fourth day of the third Test.

In the short viral video on different social media handles, a group of young cricket fans can be seen watching the match on a laptop beside a canal somewhere in Pakistan.

Speaking about the ongoing series, the home side made a fantastic comeback after winning the third game by three wickets at Headingley, reigniting the thrill of the series.

Mark Wood made an impressive return to the red-ball side, taking five wickets in the first innings followed by an important 24 runs with the bat, and claiming two wickets in the second innings.

The visiting Australian team currently leads the series 2-1, having won the first two games at Edgbaston and Lord’s. The fourth Test is scheduled for July 19-23.

