Prime Minister Forms Committee to Decide Pakistan’s Participation in World Cup 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee to decide the participation of Pakistan in the World Cup to be held in India.

The 14-member committee, led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, comprises influential figures from various ministries and departments who will assess the situation.

The committee has the authority to thoroughly assess matters, including security situations, and deliberate on the participation of the team in the World Cup. Sources indicate that the committee will present its recommendations to Prime Minister Shehbaz, who will make the final decision.

Last week, the PCB formally wrote to the PM, as well as the ministries of interior and foreign affairs, seeking official clearance for the national team to travel to India.

In the letter, it mentioned nine league matches across five cities, with a clash against India set to take place in Ahmedabad on October 15.

Last month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) officially announced the schedule for the upcoming tournament, which is set to take place in India later this year. The event, featuring the top ten teams, is scheduled to kick off on October 5 and conclude on November 19, with a total of 48 matches to be played across ten different venues.