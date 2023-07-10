Price of Gold in Pakistan Begins New Week With Slight Increase

The price of gold in Pakistan began the new week with a slight increase to close at Rs. 209,000 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 800 per tola to Rs. 209,000 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 686 to close at Rs. 179,184.

Despite a mid-week rally, the price of gold fell by Rs. 7,800 per tola during the last week. The week began with a massive decline of Rs. 8,800 per tola on Monday before dropping by a further Rs. 2,200 per tola on Tuesday.

The price rose by Rs. 3,000 per tola in the following three days before dipping by Rs. 200 per tola on Saturday. The price of gold in Pakistan is currently much below the all-time high of Rs. 240,000 per tola registered on May 10.

In the international market, spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,923.69 per ounce by 1144 GMT while the US gold futures dropped by 0.2 percent to $1,929.10.