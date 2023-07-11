PCB and BCCI Chiefs to Hold Crucial Meeting in Durban

Durban is set to be the backdrop for the important meeting between Zaka Ashraf and Jay Shah regarding the venues for the upcoming Asia Cup.

In a highly anticipated development, Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), are scheduled to hold a crucial meeting in Durban. This meeting holds immense importance as it revolves around discussions on crucial matters pertaining to the upcoming World Cup and Asia Cup.

One of the key topics on the agenda is the expansion of venues for the Asia Cup. The PCB aims to explore ways to increase the number of host cities for this prestigious tournament, ensuring wider participation and engagement from cricket enthusiasts across the region.

Additionally, Zaka Ashraf and Jay Shah will delve into the possibility of hosting additional matches in Pakistan, beyond the initially planned four matches. This discussion highlights the growing confidence in Pakistan’s ability to organize safe and successful cricket events.

Cricket fans and stakeholders eagerly await the outcomes of this meeting, as it has the potential to shape the future of international cricket in the subcontinent. The decisions made during this crucial gathering may have far-reaching implications for the sport’s landscape, fostering closer cooperation and enhancing cricketing ties between Pakistan and India.