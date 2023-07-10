Sports Board Denies NOC to Women’s Football Team to Travel to Singapore

Pakistan Women’s Football team’s departure to Singapore has been hindered as the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has denied the NOC.

The Pakistan Women’s Football team has found itself entangled in controversy as the PSB refused to grant a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for their scheduled departure to Singapore.

The team was set to depart for Singapore on the 13th of July and participate in friendly matches against Singapore on the 15th and 18th of July, but their plans have been put on hold due to the denial of the crucial NOC.

Sources revealed that the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) had submitted a request for the NOC on 27th June, soon after getting a confirmation letter from Singapore, but the PSB received the request on 3rd July due to the Eid holidays.

However, the PSB insisted that federations must submit all necessary documents for NOC six weeks in advance.

This unforeseen development has left the Pakistan Women’s Football Team and their supporters disheartened, as they were eagerly anticipating these friendly matches as an opportunity to showcase their skills and represent their country on an international platform.

The team’s future plans are currently up in the air as they await further resolution in this matter.