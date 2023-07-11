Utility Stores Run Out of Sugar

By M. Bilal Farooq | Published Jul 11, 2023 | 2:33 pm
sugar

Sugar has disappeared from utility stores, according to a recent briefing to Senate Standing Committee on Industry and Production.

GM Utility Stores Corporation revealed to the Committee that efforts were made to procure sugar and eight tenders were floated, but they failed due to high prices and only four sugar mills participating in the bidding.

ALSO READ

He added that a tender of 25 thousand metric tons is open today. The corporation is also trying to get its hands on sugar confiscated in attempted smuggling as Utility Stores need at least 30 metric tons of sugar per month.

Senator Fida Mohammad blamed the hands of the mafia and said that irregularities are clear in the items being supplied to utility stores while the people are made to stand in lines for hours to buy essential things.

ALSO READ

The committee chair Khaleda Adeeb said that the matter demands investigation and a subcommittee will also be formed if found necessary. The committee also summoned MD Utility Stores to the next meeting.

It is to be noted that retail and wholesale sugar prices have jumped Rs. 40 per kg and Rs. 2000 per 50 kg in the last three months against government recommendations.

M. Bilal Farooq

Graduate Agronomist from University of Agriculture, Faisalabad and Research Journalist with more ...

lens

Kuruluş: Osman Star Burak Özçivit Set to Visit Pakistan
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Conducts Public Hearing on Plant Elimination and Restoration
Read more in proproperty
close
>