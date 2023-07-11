Utility Stores Run Out of Sugar

Sugar has disappeared from utility stores, according to a recent briefing to Senate Standing Committee on Industry and Production.

GM Utility Stores Corporation revealed to the Committee that efforts were made to procure sugar and eight tenders were floated, but they failed due to high prices and only four sugar mills participating in the bidding.

He added that a tender of 25 thousand metric tons is open today. The corporation is also trying to get its hands on sugar confiscated in attempted smuggling as Utility Stores need at least 30 metric tons of sugar per month.

Senator Fida Mohammad blamed the hands of the mafia and said that irregularities are clear in the items being supplied to utility stores while the people are made to stand in lines for hours to buy essential things.

The committee chair Khaleda Adeeb said that the matter demands investigation and a subcommittee will also be formed if found necessary. The committee also summoned MD Utility Stores to the next meeting.

It is to be noted that retail and wholesale sugar prices have jumped Rs. 40 per kg and Rs. 2000 per 50 kg in the last three months against government recommendations.