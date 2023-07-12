Dar Calls for Roadmap to Fast-Track Outsourcing of Airports

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee to oversee the outsourcing of airports’ operations, at Finance Division today, where he called for expediting a roadmap to move forward with the project.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Aviation authorities, the IFC team, and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired meeting of Steering Committee to Oversee the outsourcing of airports operation which was attended by Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq,SAPM Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Govt Effectiveness Jehanzab Khan, (1/3)… pic.twitter.com/72hcBvQLNC — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) July 12, 2023

During the meeting, IFC, the transaction advisor, briefed the meeting on the latest status and progress on the matter.

Dar emphasized receiving a roadmap with timelines for moving forward on the fast track for outsourcing the first airport in order to improve service delivery and match the best international aviation practices in Pakistan.