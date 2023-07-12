Dar Calls for Roadmap to Fast-Track Outsourcing of Airports

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 12, 2023 | 5:58 pm

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee to oversee the outsourcing of airports’ operations, at Finance Division today, where he called for expediting a roadmap to move forward with the project.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Aviation authorities, the IFC team, and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

During the meeting, IFC, the transaction advisor, briefed the meeting on the latest status and progress on the matter.

Dar emphasized receiving a roadmap with timelines for moving forward on the fast track for outsourcing the first airport in order to improve service delivery and match the best international aviation practices in Pakistan.

