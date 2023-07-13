Sharjah Officially Announces 4-Day Holiday on Islamic New Year

The Sharjah government has officially announced the dates for the Islamic New Year holiday for public sector employees.

As per the statement from the Sharjah Government’s Department of Human Resources, the Hijri New Year holiday will fall on Thursday 20 July.

To provide employees with an extended weekend, Sharjah government departments switched to a three-day weekend in January 2022, granting Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays off.

With the Hijri New Year holiday falling on Thursday, employees will enjoy an extended break from 20 to 23 July. The official working hours will resume on Monday 24 July.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) previously issued a circular to all UAE ministries and federal departments regarding the 1445 Hijri holiday. According to the Islamic calendar, this holiday falls on the first day of Muharram.

Furthermore, on Friday 21 July, employees working in the federal government will have a day off to commemorate the Hijri New Year.

The decision aligns with the Cabinet’s Resolution on official holidays for the government and private sectors in the country for 2023.