FIA Launches Massive Crackdown Against Loan Apps Following Suicide

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has initiated action against online loan apps in response to the heartbreaking suicide of a 42-year-old individual, Muhammad Masood, from Rawalpindi.

Masood tragically ended his own life after falling victim to blackmail from online loan applications.

An FIA spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that two loan app offices, situated in Sector G8, Islamabad, were searched and consequently shut down. During this operation, laptops and computers were also confiscated.

ALSO READ Mobile Fraud App Rips Pakistanis of a Whopping Rs. 25 Billion

The FIA is collaborating with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to gather data on illicit loan applications, according to the spokesperson, who also added that additional measures would be taken against any apps discovered to be involved in unlawful practices.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Man Commits Suicide After Being Harassed by Loan Sharks

Additionally, a request will be made to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to disable these unlawful loan applications. Steps will also be undertaken to curb online advertisements connected to these unauthorized loan apps.

The FIA encouraged victims of harassment from such loan apps to lodge complaints with the Cybercrime Circle and urged individuals to report any incidents of blackmail or other forms of abuse.