Smuggled Vapes Worth Rs. 9 Crore Seized in Karachi

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation team in Karachi took decisive action on Wednesday, seizing a significant quantity of smuggled vapes worth approximately Rs. 90 million.

Acting on a reliable tip-off, the team targeted a building situated on Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi, suspected to harbor a large stockpile of illicit vapes.

With great promptness, the Customs Intelligence unit executed a late-night raid, successfully recovering a staggering amount of contraband.

The haul included 20,088 assorted smuggled vapes, weighing approximately 1,378 kilograms, alongside 578 liters of vape flavor. The collective value of the confiscated items was estimated at around Rs90 million.

The individual in possession of these smuggled goods was unable to present any legal import documentation, resulting in immediate apprehension.

This arrest marks a significant step towards unraveling the intricate networks involved in the illicit vape trade.

Preliminary investigations have already yielded crucial insights into the supply chains facilitating the acquisition of these illegal vapes. As the investigation progresses, intensive efforts are being made to identify and apprehend all individuals implicated in this unlawful activity.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered to formalize the legal proceedings.