UAE Announces Easy 30-Day Visa Extension via Mobile App

The UAE government has introduced a new and simplified process for extending visit visas, making it easier for relatives or friends of residents to prolong their stay in the country.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) now allows visa holders to extend their visit by 30 days. This can be done by simply paying a fee of AED 750 through the smart app UAEICP.

To apply for the visa extension, visitors must be physically present in the UAE and have a passport with at least six-month validity. The required documents for the extension include the original entry permit and a colored personal photo that meets the specified standards.

It is mandatory to provide accurate and complete information and documents during the application process.

Incomplete or missing information will result in electronic rejection after 30 days. If an application is rejected three times, it will be permanently dismissed. Refunds for rejected applications cover only the issuance fees and any financial guarantees provided.

Refunds are processed within six months of the application date and can be made through credit card payments. UAE-based banks also offer the option of refunds via cheque or bank transfer, which can be availed within a maximum of five years.

ICP has made major efforts to simplify the process of extending visit visas for relatives or friends through its user-friendly mobile app.

When issuing visit visas for relatives or friends, certain conditions must be met, including providing evidence of the relationship and reasons for the visit.

For example, if a foreign wife plans to visit her GCC-citizen husband, she needs to have a valid residence permit in her husband’s country.