UBL Announces Multiple Jobs for Inter Pass Students

United Bank Limited (UBL), renowned for its extensive network of 1,300 branches, has recently announced exciting career opportunities for Pakistani youth, inviting applications from qualified candidates across the country.

According to the details, the bank is conducting recruitment under the Officer Grade IV Program. Those who are intermediate pass or have 12 years of education can apply for these jobs.

In a statement, UBL has invited eligible candidates to apply for the Officer Grade IV Program and “get support for further education.” It means that UBL will provide financial support to the recruits to pursue their education.

Here is all you need to know about the Officer Grade IV Program:

Eligibility Criteria

Before proceeding with your application, it is important to understand the eligibility requirements:

Education: You must have completed intermediate (FSc, HSC, I.com, F.A) or an equivalent of 12 years of education.

You must have completed intermediate (FSc, HSC, I.com, F.A) or an equivalent of 12 years of education. Age Limit: You must be between 18 and 24 years old.

How to Apply

To apply for the UBL Officer Grade IV Program, follow these steps:

Visit the National Testing Service (NTS) website (nts.org.pk/ubl/).

Fill out the application form for UBL jobs.

After that, you will be invited for an exam.

Candidates, who successfully pass the NTS exam, will be invited for an interview.

After the interview process is over, UBL will declare the final result. Note here that the recruitment will be conducted as per the seats available.

Deadline

The last date to fill out the application form is 20 July. Candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible. For more information, you can visit the official website of the NTS, which is given above.