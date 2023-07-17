A New Digital Telco Brand Leaked Ahead of Launch

In an exciting development for the telecommunications industry, a new digital telco brand has been leaked ahead of its official launch in Pakistan.

According to confirmed sources, the brand is tentatively named ONIC and is expected to be introduced to the market within the next few days.

The pre-launch announcement was made by Bilal Munir Sheikh, a prominent figure in the telco sector and the designated Country General Manager for ONIC.

Having held several senior positions at Jazz, Sheikh is a telco veteran with an impressive track record. During his tenure as Vice President of Marketing at Mobilink (now known as Jazz) from 2003 to 2011, he was instrumental in the remarkable growth of the company.

Sheikh’s LinkedIn announcement hinted the launch, without saying much, and stated “Gone are the days of long waits and endless calls, we’re here to change the game and bring you a world of freedom.”

This statement suggests that ONIC aims to redefine the way people experience telecommunication services by offering greater convenience, efficiency, and freedom.

While specific details about ONIC are still unknown, Mr. Sheikh disclosed that the brand will cater to a youth-centric market.

With a focus on the tech-savvy digital audience of Pakistan, ONIC is likely to resonate with the younger generation, offering tailored services and innovative features.

Pakistani users previously witnessed youth-centric telco brands such as Jazz, Glow (by Warid), and Djuice (by Telenor), which targeted the preferences and needs of the country’s young population.

As the launch of ONIC draws near, industry observers eagerly await further details and the unveiling of this new brand.

The success of ONIC in capturing the attention and loyalty of the Pakistani youth remains to be seen, but with Bilal Munir Sheikh at the helm, there is optimism that ONIC will make a significant impact in the telco market and deliver a unique telecommunications experience to its customers.