Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is Just Around the Corner

It’s true that smartphone chargers rule every lifestyle. But also, they can’t keep up with changing lifestyles. Take remote working as an example, the pattern requires quick and convenient charge solutions 24/7, such as Wireless charging.

Though the local smartphone market has not been introduced to All-Round FastCharge technology till now, recent posts on Infinix Pakistan Facebook page hint that for Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series. Also, with the inclusion of the TESLA Science Center, a revolutionary charge breakthrough can be anticipated.

Wondering what the All-Round FastCharge technology of the Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series can do? It enables multiple charging solutions as per user’s convenience, starting off with a 68W Fast Charge to up to a hassle-free 15W wireless charge.

What’s interesting is that NOTE 30 Pro can also function as a power bank via the Reverse Charge feature. This means it can charge other devices through wired or wireless reverse charge, including iPhones as well.

In short, the NOTE 30 Pro series All-Round FastCharge is quick, convenient, safe, and power-packed, leveraging multiple charging options one can think of.

Leading the possibilities of electric charge in smartphones, TESLA Science Center has left no room when it comes to providing users with the convenience of All-Round FastCharge.

So far, it’s safe to say that Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series will be changing the realm of smartphone charging solutions available in the market. But will have to wait till Infinix announces an official launch date for the series.