Iran to Let Pakistani Pilgrims Travel for Ziyarat Via Buses and Cars

The Sindh Chief Minister and the Iranian Consulate General have agreed to allow pilgrims to travel from Sindh to Iran in buses and their own cars this year.

A four-member delegation led by Iran’s Consul General Hassan Nourian met Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The spokesperson of the Sindh Chief Minister said that these vehicles will go from Karachi to Chabahar via the Chabahar bypass road.

The Chief Minister directed the Transport Department to develop a plan for the road. He said that traveling from Sindh to Iran will increase bilateral tourism and that he would request the Foreign Minister to engage in talks to open Karachi to Chabahar route.

The Iranian consul general said that 3,000 buses are needed to transport the pilgrims. Shah directed the transport department to arrange buses by talking to the private sector.

In the meeting, Shah and Nourian agreed to work together on the health and transport sector. In the health sector, experts in thalassemia, heart disease, and other diseases receive their training and specialization in Sindh. He added that the two countries can synergize to strengthen their respective sectors.