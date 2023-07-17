Oil Tanker Association Protest Against Kidnapped Driver Missing For a Month

Oil Tankers’ Association is staging a protest against the authorities due to their inaction over the kidnapping of a driver. The protest is taking place at the Bilawal House Chowrangi, affecting traffic in the area.

A tanker driver named Khalid was captured by dacoits at Kandhkot in Kashmore District, Sindh. To release the driver, the kidnappers demanded a Rs. 10 million (Rs. 1 crore) ransom.

The authorities were notified of the crime, although no concrete action has been taken to recover the victim for over a month. The association has announced to continue the protest until the provincial government pays due attention to the matter.

Rising Thefts and Burglaries

Thievery and burglary are once again on the rise in Karachi as of late. The criminal outfits are reportedly gaining traction, as numerous incidents of burglary and snatching at gunpoint are reported on a daily basis.

The people have raised their voices against the authorities’ lack of urgency to remedy the situation. Despite the hue and cry of the people and the rise in the tyranny of thieves and burglars, the lawmakers and enforcers are sound asleep.