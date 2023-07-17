Gruesome Accident on GT Road Rawalpindi Causes Multiple Deaths and Traffic Disturbance

Earlier today, a tragic incident occurred on the GT Road, Rawalpindi on Swan Bridge. According to the update, a truck loaded with cement bags lost control and collided with multiple cars.

The collision tossed one car over the bridge into the ravine below, while the other cars were crushed by the impact. According to media reports, the accident resulted in multiple deaths and critical injuries.

ALSO READ Over 23,000 Bikers Fined in Rawalpindi for Not Wearing Helmets

The traffic police had to briefly close off the bridge from both sides to avoid congestion. While the bridge is open now, all traffic, including the inbound traffic from Bostan Road, Car Chowk, and High Court is moving slowly as a result of the accident.

The authorities have reached the scene and are trying to contain the chaos due to the accident. The locals are advised to plan their travels accordingly.

Administrative Disaster

The traffic situation is worsening at GT Road due to the closure of Swan Bridge from one side.

According to a recent tweet, DHA 1 and 2-bound traffic is facing difficulties as a result. The tweet highlights, citing a traffic warden, that a portion of the bridge has sustained damage and is unable to bear the weight of heavy traffic. The warden did not mention when, or if, the road will be opened.

Social media is flooded with videos of people stuck in traffic, expressing their dismay with the situation. The tweet also shares a motorist’s account, who stated that the DHA 1-bound traffic has to make a U-turn from Sawan Bridge.

He claimed that due to the traffic congestion, it took him 50 minutes to make the turn, which is less than a kilometer away from Defense Chowk.

The people have called out the local administration for their lack of urgency in remedying the situation.