PM Shehbaz Credits Sri Lanka for Helping Pakistan Secure IMF Deal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday thanked Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe for helping Pakistan clinch an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The premier communicated his gratitude in a phone call, reported state-run Radio Pakistan earlier today. He also thanked Sri Lanka’s position as a friend and well-wisher of Pakistan during the phone call.

The premier expressed hope that Pakistan and Sri Lanka will soon recover from the current economic crisis.

The Sri Lankan President praised PM Shehbaz for his efforts in overcoming adversity and congratulated him on reaching an agreement with the IMF.

Separately, the two leaders agreed to continue their long-standing cooperation in mutually beneficial sectors and to expand bilateral ties.

PM Shehbaz’s contact with the Sri Lankan president comes after the IMF released an initial tranche of $1.2 billion under its latest $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan last week.

Radio Pakistan reported that during PM Shehbaz’s meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Paris last month, the Sri Lankan president urged the lender to support Pakistan. He told the MD of the problems faced by Sri Lanka in the aftermath of default and asked the lender to help Pakistan avoid a similar situation.