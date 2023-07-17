Price of Gold in Pakistan Increases by Rs. 1,600 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan increased by Rs. 1,600 per tola on Monday to settle at Rs. 214,800.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 1,600 per tola to Rs. 214,800 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 1,371 to close at Rs. 184,156.

Last week, the price of gold increased by Rs. 800 per tola on Monday before falling by Rs. 5,000 per tola in the next two days. The price of gold increased by Rs. 4,000 per tola on Thursday before rising by another Rs. 6,500 per tola on Friday. The price fell by Rs. 1,300 per tola on Saturday. Cumulatively, the price of the precious metal gained Rs. 5,000 per tola during the week,

In the international market, spot gold remained largely unchanged at $1,953.09 per ounce at 1236 GMT, while the US gold futures were down 0.4 percent to $1,956.60.