UAE Vacations: 9-day Holiday in 2024, 2 Long Weekends in 2023

Residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) often plan their yearly leave well in advance, accounting for personal events and holidays in cooler climates.

As reported by Khaleej Times, these plans normally fall within the public holidays and extended weekends on the calendar. As 2023 crosses the halfway mark, UAE residents can expect two more extended weekends.

ALSO READ Cats Are Now Getting Infected With Bird Flu

The first extended break is expected from 21 to 23 July, in observance of the new Hijri year. The second break is scheduled from 29 September to 1 October. Concluding the year’s official holidays are the celebrations for UAE National Day on 2 and 3 December.

For 2024, there’s a chance for a long nine-day break during Eid Al-Fitr, bringing good news for residents planning important events or vacations.

Based on astronomical projections, the start of Ramadan is expected on Monday 11 March 2024, lasting approximately 30 days. As a result, the celebration of Eid Al-Fitr is likely to begin on Wednesday 10 April 2024.

In accordance with the tradition of the UAE government, a holiday period from the 29 Ramadan to the 3 Shawwal is given to employees in the public and private sectors.

For 2024, this means a possible holiday period from Monday 8 April 2024 to Friday 12 April. Taking into account the weekends, this could turn into a lengthy nine-day break from Saturday 6 April to Sunday 14 April.

ALSO READ India Threatens PUBG Love Bird Seema to Leave Within 72 Hours

These provisional dates, shared by the Emirates Astronomy Society, align with the projected dates on the Islamic Finder website.

Furthermore, the observance of Eid Al-Adha in 2024 is likely to commence on Monday 17 June, suggesting another five-day break from Saturday 15 June to Wednesday 19 June.

It is worth mentioning here that these dates are mere estimations. The Islamic (or Hijri) calendar, dependent on moon sightings, may cause these dates to vary.

Via Khaleej Times