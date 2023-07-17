India Threatens PUBG Love Bird Seema to Leave Within 72 Hours

A right-wing group, the Gau Raksha Hindu Dal, has threatened to stage a significant protest unless a Pakistani woman, who clandestinely entered the country to be with her Indian partner, is deported.

The organization has given Seema Haider a 72-hour deadline to exit the country. The group’s national president, Ved Nagar, issued a video statement suggesting that Seema Haider might be a spy for Pakistan, potentially posing a security risk to the nation.

Nagar said in a video:

We won’t tolerate a woman from a traitorous nation. If Seema Haider does not leave the country in 72 hours, we will begin an agitation.

Seema deflected allegations of being a spy while talking to India Today:

No such thing. The truth will come out eventually. If this was true, I would have come to India alone, not with my innocent children.

Seema Ghulam Haider, aged 30, and Sachin Meena, aged 25, developed a romantic relationship while interacting on PUBG in 2019. Earlier this year, she unlawfully crossed into India via Nepal, and the couple began cohabiting in a rented flat in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida along with Seema’s four children.

She was detained on July 4, 2023, for unauthorized entry into India without a visa via Nepal. Sachin was also arrested for assisting her. However, both were subsequently released on bail.

On the other hand, Seema’s husband in Pakistan, Gulam Haider, made an emotional plea to the Indian government to repatriate his wife and children. In a video, he claimed that his wife was enticed and deceived into traveling to India via PUBG.

Conversely, Seema’s friends and relatives expressed their desire for her not to return to Pakistan.

