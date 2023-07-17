Xiaomi 14 to Come With Double the Storage and Better Main Camera

Details are gradually emerging about the forthcoming Xiaomi 14, which will maintain its general aesthetic but feature several enhancements. According to leakster Digital Chat Station, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

This generation will reportedly offer up to 1 TB of storage, a significant increase from the maximum 512 GB offered by the Xiaomi 13. As per the previous post, the standard Xiaomi 14 will be equipped with a 4,860 mAh battery and will support 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, an upgrade from the previous 4,500mAh 67/50W.

The phone’s schematics depict a familiar design with a square-like camera module nestled in the top left corner. However, this time it will accommodate four sensors, rather than the previous three.

As per DCS, the main camera will feature an even larger sensor – a 50MP 1/1.28″, up from a 50MP 1/1.49″. It will be complemented by a “medium-telephoto” camera, likely equipped with a standard lens like its predecessor, though it could potentially offer greater than the 3.2x optical zoom of the previous model. Currently, there’s no indication as to what the fourth sensor might be (the third sensor is, naturally, the ultra-wide camera).

Xiaomi typically unveils its flagship series towards the year’s end, aligning its launch with the initial availability of the next Snapdragon 8 chip. Therefore, we’re still several months away from the arrival of the Xiaomi 14 and its variants (there will be a Pro model, while the Ultra model’s release is uncertain).